Cowboy Football again in Vegas to play New Mexico tonight

(December 5, 2020) — Winning streaks for those visiting Las Vegas can be hard to come by, but the Wyoming Cowboys football team hopes their Vegas win streak continues as they play New Mexico today at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Last Friday, Nov. 27, Wyoming defeated UNLV in Las Vegas 45-14. That game was played at Allegiant Stadium, where the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders play.

Tonight’s game is a New Mexico home game as the Lobos are playing their remaining home games in Las Vegas as they cannot play home games in the state of New Mexico due to state COVID-19 restrictions. Sam Boyd Stadium is the former home of UNLV. This will be the first time Wyoming has ever played back-to-back games in the same city.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 7 p.m. with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Wyoming enters tonight’s contest with a 2-2 record. New Mexico is 0-5 and coming off a 41-27 loss to Utah State. Wyoming was scheduled to play Utah State on Nov. 19, but Utah State canceled the game due to COVID-19 procedures.

The Cowboys have won the last three games between the two teams and lead the overall series 39-33.