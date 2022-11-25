Cowboy football and Cowgirl basketball playing today

University of Wyoming photo

November 25, 2022 — The regular season will wrap up today for the Wyoming Cowboy football team, while the Wyoming Cowgirls will look to gain their first road win of the year. Both contests will take place in Northern California.

Cowboy Football

The Cowboys (7-4 overall and 5-2 in the MW) are in second place in the Mountain West Mountain Division, while the Bulldogs (7-4, 6-1 in the MW) have captured the West Division of the Mountain West.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. Broadcast time is 6:30 p.m., with the kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m.

The game features two college football’s winningest active head coaches. Wyoming’s Craig Bohl has won 156 games (52 wins at Wyoming) to rank as the 11th-winningest coach among FBS head coaches. Fresno State’s Jeff Tedford ranks as the 20th-winningest active head coach with 115 wins.

Wyoming and Fresno State have played four common opponents this season — Boise State, Hawai’i, New Mexico, and San Jose State.

The Cowboys and Bulldogs defeated Hawai’i and New Mexico and lost to Boise State. Fresno State beat San Jose State, while the Cowboys lost to the Spartans.

Fresno State will play Bosie State on December 3 in the Mountain West Championship game in Las Vegas.

Cowgirl Basketball

The Wyoming Cowgirls will play in Stockton, California, today in the Pacific Tiger Turkey Tip-Off. UW will face the host Pacific at 4 p.m. The game will air on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming (2-2) enters the week going 2-1 in its three-game homestand over the past week-plus. The Cowgirls are coming off a 64-44 win over Regis Tuesday. The Pacific Tigers enter the tournament at 3-2 overall and 1-2 in home contests.

The Cowgirls’ second contest of the tournament will be against UC Davis on Saturday at 2 p.m. That game will also be broadcast on 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.