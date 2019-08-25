Cowboy Football Announces 2019 Team Captains

Laramie, WY (8/25/19) – On Saturday, Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced the captains for the 2019 season. The group features five players including two Wyoming natives.

This season’s captains are senior linebacker Logan Wilson (Casper, Wyoming), senior tight end Josh Harshman (Casper, Wyoming), senior defensive end Josiah Hall, senior wide receiver Austin Conway and redshirt freshman quarterback Sean Chambers.

The Wyoming Football Captains:

Logan Wilson is a three-time captain for the Cowboys. Wilson has started every game of his college career for the Cowboys — 39 consecutive entering his senior season. He enters the 2019 season with 316 career tackles, which ranks number two among all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players currently playing.

Josh Harshman has played in 41 career games for the Pokes at tight end. He has 23 receptions for 246 yards in his career with one touchdown. A Casper native alongside teammate Logan Wilson the duo also played together in high school.

Josiah Hall has appeared in 35 career games for the Pokes at defensive end. He has 51 career tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. He battled injuries last season but recorded a career-high 24 tackles in 2017 for the Brown and Gold.

Austin Conway has appeared in 39 career games for the Pokes with 105 catches for 906 yards with four touchdowns. Conway appeared in all 12 games for the Pokes last season recording a team-high 32 catches for 250 yards. He also rushed for 80 yards for the year.

Sean Chambers becomes the seventh Cowboy to be named a team captain under their junior season. Chambers appeared in four games under center for the Pokes. He held a 3-1 record in those contests including going 3-0 as a starter. He was 15-of-25 passing for 60 percent. Chambers threw for 266 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 329 yards and finished with 595 yards of total offense.

Wyoming will kick off the 2019 season on August 31 when UW will host the Missouri Tigers of the SEC. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m.