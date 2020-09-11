Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

LARAMIE, WYO. (Sept. 11, 2020) – It was one of the most memorable wins in Wyoming Football history when the Wyoming Cowboys traveled to Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 8, 2008, and defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, 13-7, in Tennessee’s legendary Neyland Stadium.

University of Wyoming football fans will have an opportunity to re-live that Tennessee victory this Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m., M.T. when the radio call of that game will be re-broadcast on Cowboy Sports Network affiliate stations. The win over Tennessee is one of 13 memorable Wyoming games that will be re-broadcast this fall and winter over the Cowboy Sports Network (CSN) as “Cowboy Football Classics”. The series began on Saturday, Sept. 5 featuring UW’s 23-3 home victory over the University of Virginia to open the 2007 season and will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 28 with the re-broadcast of Wyoming’s 38-17 win over Georgia State in the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

The Saturday re-broadcasts will feature a pre-game segment with the Cowboy Sports Network’s radio broadcast team of Dave Walsh and Kevin McKinney reminiscing about the game followed by the original broadcast of the game and the original postgame interviews conducted the day of the game. Walsh and McKinney will also have some closing comments at the end of each broadcast.

Fans can listen to the game locally on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK-AM or stream the game at 1360krkk.com.

Cowboy Football Classics Schedule on the Cowboy Sports Network:

Sept. 5 2007 win over Virginia, 23-3

Sept. 12 2008 win over Tennessee, 13-7

Sept. 19 2011 win over San Diego State, 30-27

Sept. 26 2011 win over Colorado State, 22-19

Oct. 3 2012 win over Colorado State, 45-31

Oct. 10 2016 win over Boise State, 30-28

Oct. 17 2016 win over San Diego State, 34-33

Oct. 24 2017 win over Colorado State, 16-13

Oct. 31 2018 win over Air Force, 35-27

Nov. 7 2018 win over Colorado State, 34-21

Nov. 14 2019 win over Missouri, 37-31

Nov. 21 2017 win over Central Michigan in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 37-14

Nov. 28 2019 win over Georgia State in Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, 38-17