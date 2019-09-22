Cowboy Football Comeback Falls Short At Tulsa 24-21

Tulsa, OK (9/22/19) – The Wyoming Cowboys were just two yards away from a go-ahead touchdown in the final 50 seconds of the game, but a late fumble secured Tulsa’s 24-21 victory. The loss stopped the Poke’s seven-day winning streak and dropped their pre-conference season record to 3-1. Tulsa improved to 2-2.

The Cowboys got on the board first with an impressive nine-play, 74-yard drive that was capped with a 33-yard touchdown run from Chambers. It marked the first time this season that Wyoming scored on its opening drive.

Tulsa would tie the game with 2:49 left in the first half on a 56-yard, third-down, pass from quarterback Zack Smith to Keylon Stokes to make it a 7-7 contest. The three-play drive took just 16-seconds.

After the Wyoming offense went three and out, the Golden Hurricane would take a 14-7 lead into the half with a five-play, 66-yard drive. The final play in the drive being a 37-yard pass from Smith to Sam Crawford Jr. with 1:10 left in the half.

In the third quarter, Tulsa would add to its lead with a 29-yard field goal from Jacob Rainey to make it a 17-7 contest with 9:26 mark.

The Pokes recorded two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take a 21-17 lead with five minutes to play. The first touchdown drive ended with a Chambers to Ayden Eberhardt 53-yard touchdown pass with 13:13 to play. The second and go-ahead TD came on a 15-yard touchdown run from Chambers.

Unfortunately for Wyoming, the defense could not hold and the Golden Hurricanes Shamari Brooks would score on a 19-yard run with 3:26 left in the fourth quarter.

The Pokes would start their final drive of the game at their own 45-yard line. Wyoming would work the ball down to the Tulsa 10-yard line. Chambers ran the ball for seven-yards but fumbled at the Tulsa three-yard line. The Golden Hurricanes recovered the fumble and regained possession with 50-seconds to play.

“I’m proud of the whole group”, head coach Craig Bohl said. “Certainly, we’re disappointed in the loss, but this team has a can-do attitude and a team attitude. These guys do rally around one another”.

Injury Update on the Cowboys Logan Harris

Cowboy offensive guard Logan Harris, from Torrington, Wyoming, was taken from the field in an ambulance to a local Tulsa hospital after suffering a third-quarter injury. The Casper Star Tribune is reporting that Harris was released and flew back to Laramie with the team Saturday night.

The Cowboy offense was paced by Chambers who rushed for 83 yards and threw for a career-high 193 yards with a touchdown. He added two rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Austin Conway grabbed three passes for 51 yards.

Wyoming was outgained 437 to 357 in the contest. Wyoming threw for a season-high 214 yards and rushed for 143 yards. The Golden Hurricane passed for 354 yards for the game on 25 pass completions.

Up Next

Wyoming will open Mountain West Conference play next Saturday when they host UNLV. Kick0ff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The Rebels are 1-2 on the season and did not play Saturday.