Cowboy Football early signees include four from Wyoming

University of Wyoming photo

December 20, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowboy football program has announced its first-day 2024 signing commitments. Four of the 25 announced names are from the Cowboy State. According to UW, the early signing class includes 17 signees and eight preferred walk-ons.

New Incoming Wyoming Football Head Coach Jay Sawvel stated, “We’re excited about where we’re at with this class. “Our entire staff has put in a lot of work, including Coach Bohl, from last January up through this week. We were able to keep nearly all of our commitments throughout the process and have been able to add some strong commitments at a couple positions.”

Fifteen of the 2024 Wyoming Football early signings are three-star high school recruits, with 11 ranked among the top 100 in their home state. Position-wise, five are defensive backs, four are listed as linebackers, and four are defensive linemen. On offense, four are listed as linemen, three are wide receivers, with two tight ends and one quarterback.



Sawvel added, “Now, as we go into the next phase of recruiting, there are some transfer opportunities we need to continue to work on. We are very, very excited about this class, and we feel it supplements and augments a really good class from last year.”





The early signing period for college football teams began today and will run through this Friday. The mid-year junior college signing period also began today and will conclude on January 15, 2024. Signings of transfers from four-year schools through the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Monday, December 4, and will continue through January 2, with the regular 2024 recruiting class beginning on February 7 and running to April 1, 2024.

Wyoming Signees:

• Keelan Anderson is a place-kicker from Cheyenne South High School in Cheyenne, Wyo. Anderson connected on a Wyoming High School state record 61-yard field goal vs. Natrona County High School during the 2023 season. He was a unanimous 2023 First-Team All-State Class 4A honoree as selected by the Wyoming High School Coaches Association.

• Alex Haswell was unanimously selected as the 2023 Wyoming Class 4A Lineman of the Year in voting by members of the Wyoming Coaches Association. He led his Sheridan High team to its third consecutive 4A State Championship in 2023. He was a unanimous selection to the 2023 Class 4A All-State First Team as both an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in voting by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

• Drew Jackson is a defensive back from Cheyenne, Wyo., where he attended Cheyenne East High School. Jackson was a unanimous First Team Class 4A All-State selection as a running back and also earned First Team honors as a defensive back in voting by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

• Tegen Seeds is an offensive lineman from Douglas, Wyo. Seeds was a 2023 First-Team All-State honoree as an offensive lineman as selected by the Wyoming Coaches Association, and he was a First Team All-State honoree as a defensive lineman in 2022 as selected by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

Click here to view all signees.