Cowboy Football Game Day has finally arrived!

(October 24, 2020) — The opening week of the 2020 Wyoming Cowboys football season has finally arrived. The Cowboys flew to Reno, Nevada Friday, and will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack this evening at 5 p.m.

The teams enter the contest as two of the preseason favorites in the Mountain West Conference. A preseason poll of the conference media members selected the Cowboys to finish second in the Mountain Division behind Boise State. Nevada is picked to finish second in the West Division behind San Diego State.

Last season the Pokes defeated Nevada 31-3 in Laramie on their way to an 8-5 record (4-4 in the MW). Nevada finished the 2019 season 7-6 (4-4 in the MW).

Today's Wyoming Cowboy/Nevada game kickoff 5 p.m.

99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Pre-game 3:30 p.m./kickoff 5 p.m.

This may surprise many. This is not the latest date that Wyoming football has played its first game of the season. That honor goes to the 1902 Wyoming Cowboy team that played their first and only game on December 13. It is the latest start of the season since 1908.

Wyoming’s home opener will be next Friday evening when the Pokes host the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors. Game time is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, a total of 7,000 fans will be allowed to attend that game with social distance seating measures in effect.

Other Mountain West games today, Utah State at Boise State, Hawai’i at Fresno State, UNLV at San Diego State, Air Force at San Jose State. The New Mexico at Colorado State game has been canceled and will not be made up.