Cowboy Football Getting Some National Love In Coaches Poll

Laramie, Wyo. (Sept. 10, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys play host to the Idaho Vandals on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming will be looking to continue their current six-game winning streak, dating back to the last four games of 2018. Currently, the nation’s longest FBS winning streak belongs to top-rated Clemson at 15-games. Wyoming and Florida are tied for having the fourth-longest winning streaks.

The Cowboys, after their home win over Missouri and road win at Texas State, did receive three votes in this week’s USA Today’s Amway Coaches Poll. That’s one more vote than last week. The Cowboys last received votes in that poll in the 2017 preseason poll. Wyoming did not receive any votes in the AP Poll. The Clemson Tigers lead both polls.

Saturday’s game against Idaho will be Fan Appreciation Day with the first 5,000 fans receiving a miniature stadium replica of “The War” to honor the Cowboys’ 70th season inside the stadium.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 4:00 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.