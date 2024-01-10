Cowboy football hires former Michigan State offensive coordinator

New Wyoming football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson (submitted photo)

January 10, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

New University of Wyoming Head Football Coach Jay Sawvel announced today that Jay Johnson will be the Poke’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Johnson held those same positions for the last four years at Michigan State. In 2021, he was a Broyles Award nominee for the nation’s top assistant coach. Johnson has spent 28 years in college football, 17 as an offensive coordinator.

“Jay Johnson has proven himself to be a very good offensive coordinator at many different stops in his career,” Sawvel said. “His offense has been about balance and physicality, and we are excited for him to join our program.” Sawvel and Johnson coached together at the University of Minnesota during the 2016 season.

“I’m truly excited to be a part of Cowboy football and the community in Laramie,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to get to work with the players and staff and continue to build on what has been built and look forward to a bright future for Wyoming Cowboy Football.”

Johnson takes over for Tim Polasek, who left the Wyoming program to become the new head coach at North Dakota State. Polasek had been with Wyoming for the past three seasons.












