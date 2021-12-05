Cowboy football invited to play in Boise’s “Famous Idaho Potato Bowl”

December 5, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys will once again be part of the college bowl season as they were invited to the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl today. The game will be played on Tuesday, December 21, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, and is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m., Mountain Time. Wyoming’s opponent will be Kent State of the Mid-American Conference.

The Cowboys will bring a 6-6 overall record into the game while Kent State is 7-6 on the season. The game will mark the first time the two schools have met in football. The two teams did play one common opponent this season in Northern Illinois. The Cowboys defeated NIU in DeKalb, Ill., on September 11 by a score of 50-43. Kent State played Northern Illinois twice, losing a home game to the Huskies, 52-47, in the regular season and losing to them in the MAC Championship Game on December 4 by a score of 41-23 in Detroit.

“On behalf of Cowboy football, we are elated to be invited to play in this year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “Our team had a great experience in 2017 when we played in Boise. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl staff and the Boise community do a great job of hosting the game and the events surrounding it. Our coaching staff and players are looking forward to the opportunity of playing together again this season.

This year’s appearance will be Wyoming’s 17th bowl appearance in history. The Cowboys are 8-8 overall in bowl games.

Ticket Information

Ticket information to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be available online at GoWyo.com/tickets. Fans may order tickets by going online, by calling (307) 766-7220, or by going to the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium.



