Cowboy football looking to rebound with Saturday’s home opener

September 2, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys look to get into the win column Saturday with their home opening game against Tulsa. Last Saturday, the Pokes lost 38-6 at Illinois. Saturday’s game at War Memorial will kick off at 1:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s game will be the season-opening contest from the Golden Hurricanes of the American Athletic Conference. Tulsa comes into the game riding a four-game winning streak, including a 30-17 win over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Wyoming Cowboys/Tulsa football will be broadcast on

WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com starting at 12 p.m.

Wyoming and Tulsa have played each other six times, with each team winning three games. The last time Wyoming and Tulsa played was in the 2019 season, with the Golden Hurricane coming away with a 24-21 home victory.

Both teams have players who are among the best at their positions nationally. For Wyoming, junior running back Titus Swen has been named to three preseason award watch lists. Last Saturday at Illinois, Swen rushed for 98 yards on 17 carries.

Last Saturday, Wyoming rushed the ball well, totaling 183 yards, but the passing attack suffered with starting quarterback Aaron Peasley completing only 5 of 20 passes for 30 yards and an interception. The Cowboy offense also converted just one of 12 third-down situations.

Tulsa is led by senior quarterback Davis Brin who has been named to the preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award is for the nation’s top quarterback, a senior or upperclassman set to graduate with his class. Last season Brin threw for 3,254 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading the team to a 7-6 overall record.