Cowboy Football may loose most of its defensive coaching staff

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 19, 2020) — University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced today, Sunday, that defensive coordinator Jake Dickert (pictured above), defensive ends coach and co-special teams coordinator AJ Cooper, and cornerbacks coach John Richardson will be seeking coaching opportunities with Washington State University.

Washington State, of the PAC-12, finished 3–6 in conference play and 6-7 overall last season. Wyoming went 4-4 in the Mountain West Conference and 8-5 overall.

This year, Wyoming featured one of the conference’s and nation’s top defenses. The Cowboys ranked No. 11 in the nation in least points allowed, giving up just 17.8 points in 13 games. Washington State gave up an average of 31.4 points in their 13 games last season, ranking No. 94.