Cowboy football picked to finish 5th in football standings

(Photo courtesy of University of Wyoming Cowboy Facebook page)

July 20, 2022 — The Mountain West Conference Football Media Days kicked off today in Las Vegas with the release of the 2022 season media predictions. According to media members who cover the conference, the Pokes will finish the season in the fifth position in the Mountain West’s Mountain Division. This is the last year the conference will feature two divisions. Next season, and the two following seasons, the Mountain West will have only one division.

Listen to all Wyoming Cowboy football games on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The last time the Pokes were picked outside the top four teams in the Mountain West preseason poll was the 2016 season. That season UW was picked to finish sixth in the Mountain Division but would go on to win the division with a 6-2 record (8-6 overall). However, they would later lose the conference championship game to San Diego State.

Wyoming is coming off a 7-6 season that saw the team finish tied for fourth place in the Mountain Division with a disappointing 2-6 mark.

The Cowboys will report for fall camp on Tuesday, August 26, with practice beginning the next day. Wyoming will open the season on August 27 at Big 10 member Illinois with their first Mountain West game on September 16 against host Air Force.

2022 PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points

1. Boise State (14) 151

2. Air Force (10) 136

3. Utah State (3) 122

4. Colorado State (1) 90

5. Wyoming 60

6. New Mexico 29

WEST DIVISION

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Fresno State (20) 160

2. San Diego State (8) 148

3. San José State 105

4. Nevada 66

5. UNLV 58

6. Hawai’i 51