Cowboy Football Picked To Finish Fourth In Division By Media

Las Vegas, NV (7/23/19) – The Mountain West Conference Football Media Day kicked off today in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the first orders of business was the released of the Preseason Predicted Order of Finish for the upcoming football season.

The conference media members picked the Wyoming Cowboys to finish fourth in the MW Mountain Division. Boise State was picked to win the Mountain Division receiving 15 of 21 first-place votes (120 total points). Utah State was selected to finish second receiving the other six first-place votes (108 total points). Last year Boise State and Utah State finished with 7-1 MW West Conference marks.

Air Force (73 points) was third followed by the Cowboys (66 points). Colorado State (52 points) and New Mexico (22 points) round out the Mountain Division predictions of finish.

Fresno State (122 points), last year’s Mountain West Division and Conference Championship Game winner, is the preseason favorite to win the West Division with 17 of 21 first-place votes. San Diego State (106 points) was picked second. The rest of the West Division order is Nevada (74 points), Hawai’i (67 points), UNLV (51) and San Jose State (21).

Wyoming will open the season on August 31, 2019, at home against Missouri.

All Wyoming Cowboy football games will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.