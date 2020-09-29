Cowboy Football practice goes half pads for first time Monday

Wyo4News Staff,

(September 29, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys practiced yesterday in half pads for the first time since beginning fall practice last Friday. Wyoming is preparing for its first game of the year on October 24. No word yet on who that opponent will be or where the game will be played. Officials from the Mountain West have not yet released any schedules. The only know schedule fact at this point is all games will be conference games involving other Mountain West teams.

Following yesterday’s practice, head coach Craig Bohl stated in a Zoom meeting, “We’re excited as players and coaches. Today was the first day not in full pads but in half pads. There were some good things out there. I think our quarterbacks are by and large a little bit ahead of where I thought they would be today. Our pad level is a little bit high, which you could expect. We worked on the kicking game, and we have some work to do there.

Bohl added, “Obviously, we had no spring football. A lot of people are in the same position we’re in, but the great thing is we’ve got a hungry football team. Hopefully, we’ll have a schedule here pretty soon.”

Bohl was asked how practices have had to be adjusted in these first few days of the start of fall camp. “We did more team work today,” said Bohl. “The first day of practice, we did want to integrate some things within pods. We chart the number of minutes of exposure that guys have with one another, and then we really work on social distancing. I think we were able to integrate more team activities today than we did on the first day of practice.”

The Cowboys will return to another evening practice today.

