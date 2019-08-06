Cowboy Football Season Tickets Sales Approach 8,000 Sold

Laramie, WY (8/6/19) – The University of Wyoming announced yesterday that season tickets for the upcoming 2019 football season are approaching 8,000 sold mark.

UW also announced the person purchasing the 8,000th and 8,500th season ticket will receive a VIP package for four people. The VIP Package includes a pregame tour of the High Altitude Performance Center, four pregame sideline passes and official UW Athletics Adidas gear.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets to the 2019 Wyoming Football season can go online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets, email [email protected], call the UW Athletics Ticket Office at (307) 766-7220; or stop by the ticket office on the west side of UW’s Arena-Auditorium.

Wyoming Cowboy football opens the season at home on Saturday, August 31 against SEC member Missouri.

All Wyoming football games will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.