Cowboy Football signees now number 24

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 6, 2020) — The 2020 February National Letter of Intent signing period began on Wednesday, Feb. 5 with the Wyoming Cowboys adding four outstanding high school signees and a highly-ranked junior college tight end to the Wyoming Football program.

Colin O’Brien, a JC tight end from Saddleback Community College in California, actually signed with the Cowboys during the midyear junior college transfer signing period that ran from Dec. 18 through Jan. 15. The five new Cowboys will combine with 19 early signees who committed to the Cowboys back on Dec. 18 to bring the total 2020 Wyoming Football recruiting class to 24.

Among the five new commitments are two wide receivers, one linebacker, one cornerback and one tight end.

“We are extremely pleased with the additions to this class,” said UW head football coach Craig Bohl. “We were able to meet all our needs that we had targeted in this recruiting class and this is the furthest we’ve ever been in the recruiting process in terms of meeting all our needs and balancing out our class. We had a methodical plan about how we put this class together, and we’re excited about these guys academically and athletically.

New Wyoming Cowboy Signees

Cornerback Xavier Carter was named to the Class 5A-2 District 11 First Team as a cornerback his senior season.

Wide receiver Joshua Cobbs earned First Team All-District 13 in Class 5A-1 as a senior. He was also named to the 2019 SA Preps Sub-6A Public School Elite 33 All-Metro Team for San Antonio. Cobbs was selected to and played in the 2020 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football described Cobbs as “The most impressive specimen in the game.”

Wide receiver Tyrese Grant was selected as both a First Team All-District 11 wide receiver and First Team All-District 11 cornerback in Class 3A-2 in 2019. He was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Junior college tight end Colin O’Brien comes to Wyoming from Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, Calif. O’Brien was ranked by both 247Sports and ESPN as a three-star recruit. 247Sports also ranked O’Brien as the No. 6 junior college tight end recruit in the nation in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 25 overall junior college recruit in the state of California.

Connor Shay was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Shay was named by Cal-Hi Sports as its 2019 North Coast Section (NCS) Defensive Player of the Year. He was also selected to the 2019 San Francisco Chronicle First Team All-Metro Team as a linebacker.

Early Enrollees

Two members of Wyoming’s 2020 recruiting class have already joined the Cowboy Football program. Junior college tight end Colin O’Brien from Mission Viejo, Calif., and freshman nickel back Wyett Ekeler, who signed with Wyoming in December from Windsor, Colo., both enrolled at UW in January 2020.