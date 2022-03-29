Cowboy Football spring practice sessions start today

University of Wyoming photo by Tony Babbitt

March 29, 2022 — Wyoming Cowboy football spring practice sessions begin today in Laramie. The Pokes will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays over the next five weeks, with the final day being the annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 30. The Spring Game will be open to the public, but all other practices will be closed.

Wyoming is coming off a 7-6 2021 season that saw the Pokes earn their fourth bowl bid in six seasons, a first in Wyoming football history. The 2021 Cowboys also won their third consecutive bowl game, a 52-38 win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

There are 12 starters returning for Wyoming Football in 2022, with five starters on both offense and defense plus the Cowboys’ starting place-kicker and punter.

With Wyoming’s two starting quarterbacks from last season gone via the transfer portal, the quarterback competition will be one of the most-watched during spring drills. The candidates will be junior transfer Andrew Peasley, who transferred to Wyoming from Utah State with two years of eligibility remaining. Other quarterbacks vying for the starting slot include redshirt freshmen Hank Gibbs and Bavin Beerup, redshirt sophomore Jayden Clemons, and junior-college transfer Evan Svoboda. In addition, true freshman quarterback Caden Becker will join the Pokes this summer.