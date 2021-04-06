Cowboy football to start spring practice sessions today

April 6, 2021 — Wyoming Cowboy football will start preparing for the fall 2021 season today as they open spring practice sessions in Laramie. The annual Brown and Gold game will be played on May 8 at War Memorial Stadium.
The Cowboys will return a veteran team with their entire starting offensive line, starting offensive backfield, and receivers who accounted for 90% of the team’s total passing yards, all expected to play in 2021. The defense returns many starters as well.
Spring practice sessions will also feature new assistant coaches to head coach Craig Bohl’s staff, including offensive coordinator Tim Polasek. Polasek served as the offensive line coach at Iowa. He also served as Bohl’s staff at North Dakota State. The Cowboys staff also feature new offensive line coach Derek Frazier.
Wyoming is scheduled to open the 2021 season on September 4 at home against Montana State.