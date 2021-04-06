Cowboy football to start spring practice sessions today

Advertisement

April 6, 2021 — Wyoming Cowboy football will start preparing for the fall 2021 season today as they open spring practice sessions in Laramie. The annual Brown and Gold game will be played on May 8 at War Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement

The Cowboys will return a veteran team with their entire starting offensive line, starting offensive backfield, and receivers who accounted for 90% of the team’s total passing yards, all expected to play in 2021. The defense returns many starters as well.