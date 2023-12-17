Cowboy football’s Polasek new head coach at North Dakota State

December 17, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys will be looking for a new offensive coordinator. According to confirmed reports by media outlets, Time Polasek is leaving UW to become the new head coach at North Dakota State University. Polasek came to Wyoming from NDSU three seasons ago, where he was the Bison’s offensive coordinator. He served on the NDSU staff from 2006 to 2012 and again from 2014 until he made the move to Wyoming.

The Bison’s former head coach, Matt Entz, announced last week he was leaving the program after ten years at the helm. NDSU lost to Montana 31-29 on Saturday in the semi-finals of the FCS-1-AA playoffs.

As of this writing, no statement has been released by the University of Wyoming Athletic Department. The Cowboys are scheduled to play Todedo in the December 30 Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona.