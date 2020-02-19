Cowboy golf improves 20 strokes while Starzinski remains in top 30

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 19, 2020) — As a team, the Wyoming Cowboys fired a second round team score of 291 (+7) at The Prestige in La Quinta, CA. That was an improvement of 20 strokes compared to Monday’s play.

Advertisement

Individually, four Cowboys fired rounds in the low 70s. Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot an even-par round of 71 on Tuesday, followed by Dan Starzinski with a 72 (+1) and Carl Underwood and Tyler Severin, who both shot rounds of 74 (+3).

Starzinski will enter Wednesday’s final round of The Prestige tied for 28th place at 143 (+1) through 36 holes. The individual tournament leader is Leo Oyo of San Diego State at 136 (-6). Oyo holds a two-stroke lead over seven other golfers who are tied at 138 (-4).

Sponsor

The Texas Longhorns shot a second round 275 (554 over the days) to overtake Pepperdine for the tournament lead. Wyoming stands in sixteenth place with a score of 602.

The third and final round of The Prestige will tee off at 8:30 this morning. The tournament is being played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.