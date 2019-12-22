Cowboy golfer invited to play with nation’s best in Patriot All-America Invitational

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 22, 2019) — University of Wyoming senior golfer Dan Starzinski is one of a select group of collegiate golfers who has been invited to play in the 2019 Patriot All-America Invitational.

The tournament, featuring the top collegiate golfers, will be played on Dec. 27-31 at The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield, AZ. Starzinski is coming off an outstanding 2019 fall season that saw him post three Top 20 individual tournament finishes.

“We’re humbled and grateful as the Wyoming Golf program that Dan (Starzinski) has been invited to participate in this very special event,” said Joe Jensen, Director of Wyoming Golf. “The fact that Dan will be playing for a fallen soldier makes this tournament extremely special. The Patriot All-America Invitational is such a great event for everyone involved.”

Each player will be playing to honor a fallen or severely injured soldier. The fallen military member who will be featured on Starzinski’s bag will be Air Force Chief Master Sergeant William N. Kendall, 52. Kendall retired in 2013 after serving honorably for 30 years. He completed seven tours in Iraq and Afghanistan with Operations IRAQI FREEDOM & ENDURING FREEDOM. Upon retirement, Kendall was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury. On November 17, 2016, Kendall succumbed to his combat disabilities and passed away from a Post Traumatic Seizure.