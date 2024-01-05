Cowboy golfer Jimmy Dales wins his second Amateur event in less than a week at the Sonoran Amateur

Jimmy Dales wins 2024 Sonoran Amateur

January 5, 2024 — For the second time in less than a week, University of Wyoming golfer Jimmy Daleswon a top amateur tournament. On Thursday, Dales won in a three-player playoff to take the title at the Sonoroan Amateur in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dales, a graduate student from Northville, Michigan, and a member of the University of Wyoming men’s golf team, finished the 54-hole tournament tied with William Ma of San Diego, California, and Parker Bunn of Ogden, Utah, at 198 (-12). Dales then prevailed in the playoff. Ma will play collegiate golf at Harvard starting in the fall of 2024, and Bunn will join the Oklahoma State golf program next fall.

The Sonoroan Amateur was played on the O’odham Course at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, and included a field of 124 amateur golfers. Dales began the tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 2, with a round of 66 (-4). He followed that up with a second-round score of 67 (-3) on Wednesday, and he finished with a 65 (-5). The Sonoroan Amateur is part of the Saguaro Amateur Series.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, Dales won the 2023 Orlando International Amateur in Orlando, Florida. Dales shot a three-round total of 209 (-6) to win the Orlando International Amateur by one stroke over Josiah Gilbert of Australia, who is a current member of the Auburn University golf team. The tournament field included 180 of the top amateur golfers from around the world, with the field being cut to the Top 70 qualifiers, including all ties, after the first two rounds of the 54-hole tournament.

Dales is a graduate student at the University of Wyoming and will enter his fourth spring season for the Pokes in 2024. Wyoming will open the 2024 spring season on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 29-30, at the Arizona N.I.T. hosted by the University of Arizona in Tucson.