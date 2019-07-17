Cowboy Golfers Earn All-Academic Team Honors

Laramie, Wyoming (July 17, 2019) — The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced its 2018-19 All-Academic Team awards on Wednesday and the University of Wyoming was among those elite collegiate programs to receive the honor. It marked the 10th consecutive season that Wyoming has been named a GCAA All-Academic Team.

To receive the honor from the GCAA a team must achieve a team grade-point average of 3.00 or better for the academic year. Wyoming’s combined team GPA for the fall semester of 2018 and spring semester of 2019 was 3.461.

Members of the 2018-19 Cowboy Golf team included: Liam Clancy, Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Jimmy Dales, Jared Edeen, John Murdock, Tyler Severin, Dan Starzinski and Carl Underwood.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work our team has put into achieving at a high level academically again this year,” said Joe Jensen, University of Wyoming Director of Golf and Head Men’s Golf Coach. “We emphasize to our student-athletes how important academics is from the time they first join our program. We set high expectations for them on and off the course, and again this year they have worked hard to meet those expectations.

“In addition to the effort our team members have committed, we can’t thank the academic counseling staff enough for the time and effort they put into supporting our student-athletes and providing them resources to achieve at a high level. We are also extremely appreciative of faculty who work with our players to make sure they can complete their assignments around our busy competition and travel schedule. It takes a commitment from a lot of individuals to achieve this award from the Golf Coaches Association, and we want to recognize all those who played a part in our team earning this honor.

“Our goal was to achieve a 3.5 GPA this year so that we could be recognized at the GCAA President’s Special Recognition level. We came up just shy of that (3.461 GPA), but we will continue to try and reach that highest level.”

To be eligible for GCAA Outstanding Team Academic honors a college or university must submit GPAs for each player on their official squad list for the academic year.

The GCAA will be recognizing individual All-America Scholars later this summer.

