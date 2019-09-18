Cowboy Golfers Finish Second At Fort Collins Tournament

Laramie, Wyo. (Sept. 17, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys finished an impressive showing at the Ram Masters Invitational on Tuesday, placing second among 17 teams and placing three individuals in the Top 30 of the field of 96 collegiate golfers.

Advertisement

Cowboy sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham highlighted the tournament for the Pokes placing sixteenth at 211 (+1). He fired a one-under-par 69 in the final round. Wyoming concluded the tournament with a 54-hole total of 845 (+5). Colorado State won the team title, posting an 831 (-9).

In addition to Coe-Kirkham’s showing, fellow Cowboy sophomore Tyler Severin tied for 22 at 214 (+4) and junior Bryce Waters tied for 28 at 215 (+5).

Advertisement

The Cowboys played consistent golf throughout the tournament, beginning the tournament in second place following the first round, maintaining their second-place position after the second round and holding on to that second-place finish at tournament’s end.

The Ram Masters Invitational was played at the Fort Collins Country Club in Fort Collins, Colorado. The course measured 7,218 yards and played to a par of 70.