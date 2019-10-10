Cowboy Grapplers Open Practice Today

Laramie, WY (10/10/19) – The University of Wyoming wrestling team officially begins the 2019-20 season this afternoon.

UW head coach Mark Branch is entering his twelfth season with the Cowboys. Branch has led the Cowboys to a 116-53 dual record during his time at UW.

The Pokes will return six NCAA qualifiers from a season ago in Green River’s Cole Verner at 125 pounds, Montorie Bridges at 133, Sam Turner at 141, Sheridan’s Hayden Hastings at 174, Tate Samuelson at 184 and Brian Andrews at heavyweight. Wyoming loses just one NCAA qualifier from last year, in Branson Ashworth at 165.

In addition to the six returning national tournament participants, the Pokes return 13 wrestlers from the 2018-19 season and will also add 12 newcomers to the roster.

The Cowboys begin competition with the Cowboy Open in Laramie on November 2. In addition to the Cowboy Open, the Pokes will host five duals in 2019-20 beginning January 24 against CSU Bakersfield.

On January 26, 2020, the Pokes will host Utah Valley in Green River.