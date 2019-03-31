Cowboy Harry Ewing Sets New School Record In Steeplechase

Palo Alto, CA (3/30/19) – Wyoming Cowboy distance runners continued action this weekend at the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, California. Sophomore Harry Ewing (pictured above in gold top) set a school record at the prestigious meet.

Ewing posted a personal best time of 8:42.72 in the 3,000m steeplechase to rewrite the Cowboy record books and break a 40-year-old school record. Joseph Nzau ran an 8:43.14 in 1979, and held the school record until Ewing’s performance on the West Coast this weekend. Overall, Ewing placed seventh in the invite heat, and was the only Mountain West athlete in the toughest heat at the Stanford Invitational.

“Harry took advantage of a fast race and competed hard for every second,” said men’s distance coach Scott Dahlberg. “To run a personal best in March is exciting alone, but also breaking the school record was great.”

Additionally, junior Christopher Henry recorded a personal best in the 10,000m run with a time of 29:24.74, which is the eighth fastest time in Cowboy history. He placed 19th in his heat and fourth among Mountain West competitors.

Senior Michael Downey ran in the 5,000m race with a time of 14:28.69, second among Mountain West runners and 14th overall in his heat.