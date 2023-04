Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl, photo credit: University of Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On Friday, April 14, 2023, the Cowboy Joe Club will be having their Cowboy Joe Club Blitz Party at the Santa Fe Trail restaurant from 6-8:30 p.m. This fundraising event will feature Coach Craig Bohl at 7 p.m.

Come mingle with other Cowboy fans and listen to Coach Bohl as he talks about the upcoming football season and the trials and tribulations of the transfer portal and the NIL aspect of college athletics. Club members and the public is invited to attend.