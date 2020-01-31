Cowboy Joe Club ‘Online Auction’ starts up Saturday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 31. 2020) — The Cowboy Joe Club will launch their 20th Annual Online Auction this Saturday, Feb. 1. The auction will continue through Feb. 29. Auction items can be seen and bids submitted at www.cowboyjoeclub.com.

The auction features over 100 items including Wyoming memorabilia, War Memorial Stadium Wildcatter tickets, courtside seats, sideline passes to upcoming Wyoming games, NCAA Wrestling Championship tickets and more. New auction items will be added periodically.

All proceeds from the online auction will assist the Cowboy Joe Club in their efforts to support over 400 University of Wyoming student-athletes.

Call the Cowboy Joe Club at 307-766-6242,with any auction questions.