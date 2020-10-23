Cowboy Joe Club Virtual Auction begins today at noon

(October 23, 2020) — Wyoming Athletics, in conjunction with the Cowboy Joe Club, will launch the Virtual Auction online beginning October 23rd at noon. Wyo4news.com helps sponsor the auction.

All proceeds from the online event will assist the Athletics Department and Cowboy Joe Club in supporting over 400 student-athletes through academic scholarships and educational resources.

The auction features a wide variety of items, including:

US Open 2021 VIP Saturday Tickets

Wyoming Cowboys Weatherby Rifle

Wyoming memorabilia & Cowboy Football helmets

A Stay & Play for four (4) at Brush Creek Ranch

Troon Golf Packages

A ride in a fighter jet

Luxury Vacation Home in North Carolina

Golf & Lunch for four (4) at TPC Colorado, and much more!

THIS YEAR featured NFL & NBA items include several autographed jerseys and mini helmets from former Cowboys Josh Allen, Larry Nance Jr., Logan Wilson, and Andrew Wingard!

To view auction items and bid, click here.

Auction bidding will conclude at 5:00 PM MST on Sunday, November 1st.

If you have any questions regarding the online event, please call the Cowboy Joe Club Offices at 307-766-6242 or email [email protected] .