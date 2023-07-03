Cowboy Joe Club, WyoRadio/Wyo4News and WWB invites community to the Summer Happy Hour event

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Cowboy Joe Club in conjunction with WyoRadio/Wyo4News and Western Wyoming Beverages are excited to announce a night of fun, laughs, and drinks as they kick off summer with a Summer Happy Hour event!

Location and Time

This Summer Happy Hour event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern parking lot located at 2012 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs.

Further Details

With the annual Cowboy Joe Club Golf Series Tournament taking place the next day, all golfers, UW lovers, community members, and Cowboy Joe Club members are invited to join in on the fun! Food trucks, drinks, games, laughs, and a whole lot of fun can be expected!