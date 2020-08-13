Cowboy Joe Club’s 34th Annual Auction has been canceled

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (August 13, 2020) – In light of recent events, the Cowboy Joe Club (CJC) announced on Thursday, August 13, the 34th Annual Auction, originally scheduled for Friday, October 23, at Cheyenne’s Little America, will be canceled this year.

The Cowboy Joe Club is once again planning to host its 21st Annual Online Auction in the coming months as normal including NFL autographed memorabilia, golf items, Arizona Bowl gear, University of Wyoming official sideline apparel, and more will highlight the online event. More information to bid and participate will be announced via Athletics & CJC social media accounts and email.

The CJC anticipates hosting the 35th Annual Auction at Little America once again in the Fall of 2021, with a date being announced at a later time.

For more information, contact the CJC at 307-766-6242, or visit cowboyjoeclub.com.