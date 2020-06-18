Cowboy Joe Golf Tournament taking place in RS on Saturday, July 11

The Cowboy Joe Golf Series presented by Ford is a fun and engaging way to support UW Athletics and our tremendous student-athletes. During the course of the spring and summer, the Cowboy Joe Club travels around Wyoming and Colorado to host local golf tournaments at some of the premier courses in the region.

Register today for the series in Rock Springs taking place at the White Mountain Golf Course on Saturday, July 11 starting at 8 am. (Pre-registered teams only. No Walkups.)

Have Questions? Call 307-766-6242 or email Samie Freeman at [email protected].