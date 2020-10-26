Cowboy Kicker Hoyland MW Special Team Player of the Week

(October 26, 2020) — The Mountain West Conference announced its Players of the Week on Monday, and Wyoming true freshman place-kicker John Hoyland was honored as the MW Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the first college game of his career.

Hoyland was a perfect 4 for 4 in field goals and 2 for 2 in PATs in Saturday’s 34-31 loss at Nevada Saturday evening. Hoyland connected from 27 and 36 yards in the first half to keep the game a one-score game (14-6) at halftime.

Hoyland’s third field goal came with only 23 seconds remaining in the game when he entered the game in a pressure-packed situation and converted from 42 yards out to tie the game at 31-31.

The fourth field goal attempt for the freshman came in the first overtime from 38 yards to give Wyoming its first lead at 34-31.

Wyoming will play its home opening game of the season this Friday evening against Hawai’i. Game time is slated for 7:45 p.m.