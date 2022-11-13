Cowboy/Mustang wrestling results from Sat. Cowboy Open

November 13, 2022— The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team played host Saturday to the Cowboy Open. The all-day event featured competitors from UW and Western Wyoming Community College as well as DI teams Utah Valley, Air Force, Northern Colorado, Oregon State, DII Colorado School of Mines, and Chadron State.
It was a successful first outing for the Pokes, with five grapplers taking first while a total of 16 Cowboys finished the day as place-winners.
The Western Mustangs also showed well, with two wrestlers vying for top-five placings.
Cowboy Open results for the Cowboys and Mustangs as reported by FloWrestling.com:
Championship Finals
133 Pounds – Job Greenwood (Wyoming) defeated Darren Green (Wyoming) 4-2
149 Pounds – Lovett defeated Chase Zollmann (Wyoming) Technical Fall
157 Pounds – Cooper Voorhess (Wyoming – Unattached) defeated Logan Ours (Wyoming) 8-4
165 Pounds – Cole Moody (Wyoming) defeated Brett McIntosh (Wyoming) 6-0
184 Pounds – Quayin Short (Wyoming – Unattached) defeated Stephens (Oregon State) 14-2
285 Pounds – Terran Swartz (Wyoming) defeated Mason Ding (Wyoming) 4-1
3rd Place
125 Pounds – Garret Ricks (Wyoming) defeated Gonzales (Air Force) 4-2
149 Pounds – Warren Carr (Wyoming) defeated Boumans (NW Kansas) 5-3
174 Pounds – Christian Smoot (Western) defeated Guillermo Escobedo (Wyoming) 3-2
285 Pounds – Kevin Zimmerman (Wyoming) defeated Rodriquez (Utah Valley) 7-1
5th Place
133 Pounds – Aidan Noonan (Wyoming) defeated Whisenhunt (Oregon State) 6-3
174 Pounds – Darion Johnson (Western) defeated Knight (Oregon State) 14-1
