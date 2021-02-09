Cowboy named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week for second time in his career

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (February 9, 2021) – For the first time this season, a Wyoming Cowboy has been named the Big 12’s Wrestler of the Week. It is the second career honor for Sophomore Stephen Buchanan, who is the first Cowboy to win the award since he won it last season.

Buchanan became the first Cowboy to defeat a No. 1 ranked opponent since Bryce Meredith in 2017. On Saturday, Buchanan knocked off No. 1 Noah Adams of West Virginia who was previously unbeaten on the season and on a 39-match winning streak.

The match started with Adams leading 2-1 after the first period. In the second Buchanan would roll through on Adams creating a frantic exchange in which he scored a reversal before letting Adams escape. Adams would lead Buchanan 5-4 heading into the third period.

In the third period Adams notched an early escape and from there Buchanan would take over. He scored a takedown on the edge of the mat to tie the score at 6-6. After letting Adams escape Buchanan scored the match winning takedown with seconds left in the match, defeating Adams 8-7.

It was also the first time this season that a number one ranked wrestler has lost. For Buchanan, he moves to 6-2 on the season with a 3-1 record over ranked opponents. Up next Wyoming will travel to Oklahoma State this weekend for the Cowboy Challenge Tournament.