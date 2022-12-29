Cowboy rally falls short/Cowgirls to open MW play tonight

University of Wyoming photo

December 29, 2022 — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team put together a sizable comeback Wednesday at Fresno State. However, it wasn’t enough, as the Cowboys fell 58-53 in the opening game of the Mountain West Conference for both teams. The loss drops the Pokes to 5-8 overall, while the Bulldogs improved to 5-7.

UW trailed by 13 points at the end of the first half, 38-25, and by as many as 18 points in the second half before mounting a comeback thanks primarily to strong defensive play. The Cowboys held Fresno State to a 1-for-23 shooting stretch, taking a 51-49 lead with 3:11 to play on a Noah Reynolds layup. Reynolds would make another layup with 1:36 on the clock to keep the Pokes in the lead 53-51, but Wyoming would fail to score a point for the remainder of the contest leading to the loss.

“You can’t spot a team an 18-point lead,” Wyoming Head Coach Jeff Linder said. “But that’s when we had the sense of urgency to guard.” “Hopefully, this is a game we can build off of by the way we played defensively in the second half,” Linder added.

Reynolds paced UW with 16 points. Hunter Maldonado added 13 points, with Jake Kyman and Hunter Thompson each scoring nine points.

Wyoming will host New Mexico on Saturday afternoon. The #22 ranked Lobos (13-0) defeated Colorado State Wednesday night 88-69 at home. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tipoff at 2 p.m.

Cowgirls play tonight

The Wyoming Cowgirls will open their Mountain West Conference season tonight at UNLV. The Cowgirls enter tonight’s contest with a 7-4 record, while UNLV, the defending MW champion, is 10-2. Broadcast time is 7 p.m. with tipoff at 7:30 on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.