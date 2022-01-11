Cowboy/San Diego State basketball postponed/Cowgirls still a go

January 11, 2022 — Tomorrow’s Wyoming Cowboys basketball game versus San Diego State has been postponed due to COVID-issues with the Cowboys team. That makes four straight games the Pokes have had postponed.

The Mountain West Conference has rescheduled two of the Cowboys games. On January 17, the Cowboys will travel to Nevada. That game was initially scheduled for January 4. In addition, the January 18 game against San Jose State has been moved to January 19.

The Cowboys last played on December 25.

Cowgirls are still scheduled to play.

The Wyoming Cowgirls are still scheduled to host New Mexico this Thursday. Yesterday, the conference rescheduled the postponed the home game against Boise State to be played for January 25. That game was first scheduled for January 4.

The last time the Cowgirls played was December 31 at UNLV.