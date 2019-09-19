Cowboy Seven-Game Win Streak Still Fourth Best In The FBS

Laramie, Wyo. (Sept. 17, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road for the second time this season closing out non-conference action at Tulsa.

Last Saturday the Cowboys extended their winning streak to seven games after defeating Idaho 21-16. The seven-game winning streak is the longest in Craig Bohl era and is tied for the fourth-longest in the nation with Florida. Clemson is currently riding an 18-game winning streak while Ohio State has won nine straight and Appalanchian State eight straight victories. Wyoming last won seven straight in 1998 and 12 straight from 1995 to 1996.

Wyoming, 3-0, holds a 3-2 record all-time against the Golden Hurricane, 1-2 with the last meeting between the two schools coming in 1998, a 35-0 Tulsa victory.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.