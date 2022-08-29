Cowboy soccer with another draw/Western volleyball with victories

University of Wyoming photo

August 29, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls tied North Dakota, 1-1, Sunday afternoon at the Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie. The result pushes Wyoming to 0-2-2 on the season and moves the Fighting Hawks to 2-1-1 on the year.

Junior Jazi Barela scored the Cowgirls’ lone goal of the day. It was Barla’s second career goal. North Dakota scored the equalizer in the 73rd minute of play.

Wyoming remains home this week with matches against North Dakota State on Friday and UTEP on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Western volleyball scores weekend wins

The Western woman’s volleyball team went 3-1 at this weekend’s Trapper Invite in Powell, Wyoming. The Mustangs defeated Dawson College (3-1), Rocky Mountain College (3-2), and Carrol College (3-0) before falling to Wallace State (0-3).

Western is now 3-6 on the season.

Up next, the Mustangs will play at Colorado Northwest Community College on Tuesday.