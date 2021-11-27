Cowboy tie NCAA record for 3-point field goals in blowout win

The Wyoming Cowboys guard Drake Jeffries hit 11 last night in Laramie to break a school and Mountain West record. (University of Wyoming photo)

November 27, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys tied an NCAA record by draining 28 three-pointers in a 108-59 win over Hastings College on Friday evening in the Arena-Auditorium. The last time an NCAA squad hit 28 threes in a game was Troy against George Mason on December 10, 1994. Guard Drake Jeffries (pictured above) hit 11 in the game to break a school and Mountain West record. He broke the school record held by Josh Adams, as he hit nine at Colorado State on February 20, 2016.

The 28 threes by the Pokes broke the previous school record of 20 against Utah State on February 16, 2016. It also broke the MW record of 23 by Fresno State on January 4, 2020.

With the win, Wyoming raised their record to 5-0 while Hasting College fell to 6-4 on the season.

“First, I want to thank those seven kids from Hastings who came and played tonight,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “Hastings had some issues with some of the testing protocols for us, so they didn’t have their full team here, and I feel bad for their coach. But their kids who played tonight played really, really hard, and credit to them.

Jeffries added a career-high 33 points in the game. He was 11-of-17 from behind the arc, and he also added seven rebounds. Guard Xavier DuSell added 20 points. Forward Graham Ike added 14 points and ten rebounds, with forward Hunter Thompson adding 15 points for a season-high, as he hit five triples on the night.

“Drake (Jeffries) is a really good shooter, and when he gets going like that, he can really make shots,” Linder said. “Our guys did a good job of feeding the hot hand. I thought it was really good for him to see the ball go in like that, and I thought it was really important for X (Xazier DuSell) to see the ball go in and for (Hunter) Thompson to see the ball go in, being that those guys early on this season haven’t shot the ball like they’re capable of shooting it.”

The Pokes shot 54 percent from the field for the night and shot 52 percent from behind the arc.

Early turnovers by the Cowboys led to a 7-3 lead for Hastings College. But the Pokes answered with back-to-back threes from DuSell and Jeffries for a 9-7 lead for the Cowboys with 17:05 left in the first half.

The game was tied at 17-17 with just under 13 to play, but the barrage of made three-point shots by UW gave them a 55-33 lead at the half. The Cowboys then used a 12-0 run in the early part of the second half to build a 72-37 lead. The Pokes used a trio of triples early in the frame to pace the run.

Forward John Grigsby knocked down the Pokes’ record tieing 28th triple of the night with 1:54 left in the game.

The Cowboys return to action on Monday heading to Cal State Fullerton in an 8 p.m. start. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30 p.m.