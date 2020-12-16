Cowboy/UNLV basketball postponed but Thurs. game still a go

Advertisement

(December 16, 2020) — The University of Wyoming has announced the two-game basketball series between UNLV and Wyoming has been postponed. The reason for the postponement is due to positive COVID-19 cases within the UNLV men’s basketball program. The games were to have taken place in Laramie on Dec. 20 and 22. As of now, no makeup date has been announced.

The Cowboys, 5-1 on the year, will wrap up their non-conference play on Thursday, hosting Omaha, 2-5. The Cowboys have won four-straight contests heading into Thursday’s game. It will be the third all-time meeting between the two schools.

The Wyoming/Omaha game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at

Tickets will not be sold for any other UW home athletic events through at least Jan. 8, which is when the current public health orders are set to run through. Fans who purchased tickets to the men’s basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 17 versus Omaha will receive refunds for those ticket purchases.