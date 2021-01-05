Cowboy winning streak comes to an abrupt halt at Fresno State

Advertisement

(January 5, 2021) — The Wyoming Cowboys struggled from the field in an 81-61 loss to Fresno State Monday evening in Fresno, California. Wyoming shot just 39 percent from the field, their lowest total of the season, in seeing their six-game win streak come to an end. Wyoming’s 61 points were also their lowest offensive output of the season.

The loss dropped Wyoming to 1-1 in the Mountain West and 7-2 overall. Fresno State improved to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the MW.

“I think Fresno State had their back against the wall and they wanted to come out and find a win and give them credit,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “In this league, you have to play like your backs are against the wall every game. In the first half, Fresno State did a great job defending the three-point line, but we missed some layups and free throws. We will learn from it and get better.” Fresno State led 37-26 at the half.

Wyoming was led by Freshman Marcus Williams with 22 points as he has now scored in double-figures in every game this season. It marked his fourth game with 20 or more points this season. He also added a team-high seven rebounds in the contest. Sophomore Kwane Marble II added 12 points off the bench going 6-of-9 from the field. Junior Hunter Maldonado added 11 points.

“It is hard to win on the road,” Linder said. “We found a way to split and that is part of it. With a young team and we are going to have to learn a lot from it. We look forward to getting back on the floor.”

The Cowboys will be home next Monday hosting Boise State.