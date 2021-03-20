Cowboy wrestler Buchanan earns All-American honors

Advertisement

March 20, 2021 — Stephen Buchanan became the University of Wyoming’s 36th NCAA All-American on Friday at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in St. Louis. He is the 13th Cowboy to earn All-American honors during the Mark Branch era and the first Cowboy All-American since Bryce Meredith and Montorie Bridges in 2018.

Friday morning in the 197-pound championship quarterfinals, Buchanan faced top-seeded Myles Amine from Michigan. Buchanan would score late in the match but lost 7-6. That loss set up a win or go home match against No. 19 Thomas Penola from Purdue. Buchanan scored a late first-period takedown and controlled the match from there, winning 6-2.

“Having Stephen come in tonight and be an All-American is what we talk about all year. That’s what it’s all about, a great thing for the program and a great thing for Stephen,” Head Coach Mark Branch said.

Buchanan will wrap up his NCAA Tournament tomorrow against No. 15 Michael Beard of Penn State in the seventh-place match.

Wyoming’s Jacob Wright’s NCAA tournament run ended just short of All-American honors. Wright lost on a fall to No. 2 seeded Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State. He then dropped a 10-2 decision to No. 5 seeded Kaleb Young of Iowa.

Day Two results for Wyoming Wrestlers

157 – Jacob Wright

Quarterfinals – No. 2 Hayden Hidlay (NCST) Fall (2:33) over No. 23 Wright (WYO)

Consi. Round of 12: No. 5 Kaleb Young (IOWA) Major Dec. No. 23 Wright (WYO) 10-2

165 – Cole Moody

Consi. Round 2:

No. 14 Peyton Robb (NEB) Major Dec. Moody (WYO) 15-7

174 – Hayden Hastings

Consi. Round 2: No. 14 Hastings (WYO) Dec. No. 13 Jackson Hemauer (UNCO) 8-1

Consi. Round 3: No. 11 Austin Murhpy (CAMP) Dec. No. 14 Hastings (WYO) 3-1

184 – Tate Samuelson

Consi. Round 2: No. 9 Jeremiah Kent (MIZZ) Dec. No. 10 Samuelson (WYO) 6-1

197 – Stephen Buchanan

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Myles Amine (MICH) Dec. No. 8 Buchanan (WYO) 7-6

Consi. Round of 12: No. 8 Buchanan (WYO) Dec. Thomas Penola (PUR) 6-2

Consi. Quarterfinals: No. 5 Jacob Warner (IOWA) Dec. No. 8 Buchanan (6-3)

285 – Brian Andrews

Consi. Round 2: No. 13 Andrews (WYO) Dec. No. 19 Josh Heindselmen (OU) 3-1(SV-1)

Consi. Round 3: No. 21 Tate Orndorff (OSU) Dec. No. 13 Andrews (WYO) 2-1 (TB-1)