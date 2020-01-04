Cowboy wrestlers at West Point Duals today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 4, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team will have a busy Saturday as they face multiple opponents at the West Point Duals at Army West Point in New York.

Advertisement

The Cowboys will face American Saturday morning, then North Carolina and Army in the early afternoon.

“We have three duals against very good teams, all in one day, so we better bring some grit,” said Head Coach Mark Branch. “Army is coming off of an outstanding performance at the Midlands and we are coming off a tough outing in Florida and a long trip on the road, away from our comfort zone. We’ll get a chance to see what we are made off.”

The Cowboys went 1-3 in duals at last week’s South Beach Duals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s Probable Lineup

125: Doyle Trout (6-12)

133: Montorie Bridges (18-3)

141: Chase Zollmann (10-10) or Trevor Jeffries (14-8)

149: Jaron Jensen (15-6)

157: Dewey Krueger (12-7)

165: Cole Moody (12-9)

174: Hayden Hastings (15-4) or Casey Randles (13-9)

184: Tate Samuelson (10-7)

197: Stephen Buchanan (13-5)

HWT: Brian Andrews (16-5)