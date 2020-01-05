Cowboy wrestlers go 1-2 at West Point Duals in New York

WEST POINT, N.Y. (Jan. 4, 2020) – It was a busy Saturday for the Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers as they had three dual matches at the West Point Duals in West Point, New York. The day started on a bright note with a 22-13 win over American, but the Pokes would end the day with close losses to #17 ranked North Carolina, 20-15, and to #21 and host Army, 19-13. Wyoming is now 3-6 on the season in duals.

Wyoming’s Montorie Bridges, 133 pounds, and Stephen Buchanan, 197 pounds, both went 3-0 on the day.

The Cowboys will have another busy weekend coming up with a pair of Big 12 Conference duals. Wyoming will face North Dakota State in Fargo, ND on Friday and South Dakota State in Brookings, SD next Sunday.

Here are the individual results of each of Saturday’s duals:

Wyoming 22 – American 13

125: Gage Curry (AU) dec. Doyle Trout (WYO) 7-4

133: Montorie Bridges (WYO) MD Daniel Kidd (AU) 12-1

141: Salvatore Profaci (AU) MD Chase Zollmann (WYO) 12-0

149: Kizhan Clarke (AU) dec. Jaron Jensen (WYO) 5-1

157: Dewey Krueger (WYO) dec. Ethan Karsten (AU) 5-0

165: Cole Moody (WYO) MD Timothy Fitzpatrick (AU) 10-2

174: Casey Randles (WYO) MD Ben Root (AU) 19-6

184: Tanner Harvey (AU) dec. Tate Samuelson (WYO) 5-3

197: Stephen Buchanan (WYO) MD Will Jarrell (AU) 11-0

HWT: Brian Andrews (WYO) dec. Niko Camacho (AU) 5-2

Wyoming 15 – North Carolina 20

125: Jeremiah Derby (UNC) dec. Trout (WYO) 7-4

133: Bridges (WYO) dec. Jaime Hernandez (UNC) 4-2

141: Zach Sherman (UNC) MD Zollmann (WYO) 13-4

149: Austin O’Connor (UNC) MD Jensen (WYO) 14-4

157: AC Headlee (UNC) dec. Krueger (WYO) 7-5

165: Kennedy Monday (UNC) dec. Moody (WYO) 11-7

174: Clay Lautt (UNC) dec. Randles (WYO) 11-5

184: Samuelson (WYO) Fall Joey Mazzara (UNC) 0:59

197: Buchanan (WYO) dec. Brandon Whitman (UNC) 6-2

HWT: Andrews (WYO) dec. Andrew Gunning (UNC) 2-1 SV-2

Wyoming 13 – Army 19

125: Trey Chalifoux (Army) dec. Trout (WYO) 4-3

133: Bridges (WYO) dec. Lane Peters (Army) 8-5

141: Zollmann (WYO) dec. Noah Brown (Army) 10-6

149: PJ Ogunsanya (Army) dec. Jensen (WYO) 14-7

157: Markus Hartman (Army) dec. Krueger (WYO) 12-8

165: Cael McCormick (Army) dec. Moody (WYO) 5-2

174: Ben Harvey (Army) MD Randles (WYO) 11-2

184: Samuelson (WYO) MD Smith (Army) 13-4

197: Buchanan (WYO) dec. Alex Hopkins (Army) SV-3

HWT: Ben Sullivan (Army) dec. Brian Andrews (WYO) 5-0