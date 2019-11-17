Cowboy Wrestlers open dual meet season with victory at Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO (Nov. 17, 2019) – The Wyoming wrestling team opened up its 2019-20 dual season with a 21-12 victory over Air Force in Colorado Springs. The dual was also the Pokes first in Big 12 Conference competition.

The win marks the second consecutive season that the Pokes have won their season-opening dual. It also makes the Cowboys 12-0 all-time against the Falcons under Cowboy head coach Mark Branch.

Wyoming 21, Air Force 12

Nov. 16, 2019 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

174: Hayden Hastings (WYO) MD Cody Surratt (AF) 9-1

184: Tate Samuelson (WYO) dec. Jake Thompson (AF) 5-1

197: Stephen Buchanan (WYO) MD Casey Jumps (AF) 15-3

HWT: Brian Andrews (WYO) MD Kayne Hutchison 12-1

125: Sidney Flores (AF) dec. Cole Verner (6-3)

133: Montorie Bridges (WYO) dec. Jared Van Vleet (AF) 3-2)

141: Lenny Petersen (AF) dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO) 5-3

149: Jaron Jensen (WYO) dec. Dylan Martinez (AF) 6-4

157: Trey Brisker (AF) dec. Logan Jensen (WYO) 6-3

165: Randy Meneweahter (AF) dec. Dewey Krueger (WYO) 4-2

Wyoming returns to the mate Friday traveling to face the fifth-ranked Nebraska Corn Huskers.