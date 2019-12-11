Cowboy wrestlers showing up in the national rankings.

Wyoming Cowboy 133 pound wrestler Montorie Bridges. University of Wyoming photo.

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 11, 2019) – Five Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers are showing up in this week’s individual weight class national rankings.

 

Wyoming’s Montorie Bridges is the highest ranked Cowboy. The 133 pound junior is ranked #7 according to the InterMat NCAA Division I rankings. Last week, Bridges was rated #8. He is also ranked #7 by FloWestling.

Sophomore, 174-pound, Hayden Hastings is #14 in the InterMat rankings, up from last week’s #19 ranking.

 

Junior Heayweight Brain Andrews dropped to #17 in the InterMat rankings. Last week Andrews was rated #14. Andrews is currently ranked #16 by FloWrestling.

As a team, Wyoming (1-1) is ranked #14 in the InterMat Dual rankings, but not ranked in the Tournament Top 25.

Wyoming returns to action at the Reno Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nevada this Sunday.

