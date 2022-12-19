Cowboy wrestlers take second at Reno’s Tournament of Champions

University of Wyoming photo by Coby Wastler

December 19, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team put together a strong performance Sunday at the Reno Tournament of Champions. The Pokes came away with a second-place finish in the team competition, with two Cowboys winning individual titles. Michigan State won the team title.

UW was led by champions by Jacob Wright at 157 pounds and Hayden Hastings at 174 pounds.



“It was a huge step in the right direction today for us. We saw lots of improvement, and we also saw guys using the things we had worked on this week in the room,” stated head coach Mark Branch. “It was a really fun day to coach, but we still have lots of things to improve on. It was also great to have Jacob (Wright) back in the lineup. He had a great day and brought a spark for us today.” Wyoming will travel to Coralville, Iowa, to compete in the inaugural Soldier Salute Tournament on December 29-30. The field in Coralville will include Big 10 and national powerhouse Iowa.

Sponsor

Cowboy results:

125 – Garret Ricks

Ricks (WYO) dec. Wyatt Richter (STAN) 10-4

Ricks (WYO) dec. Yusief Lillie (UVU) 3-0

Ricks (WYO) major dec. Dominic De’Altonaga

Trevor Mastorgiovanni (OKST) dec. Ricks (WYO) 8-1

Paul Masczrenas (UNAT) dec. Ricks (WYO) 7-2



125 – Jore Vold – 3rd Place

Volk (WYO) tech. fall Ariel Vega (STAM) 18-0

Volk (WYO) tech. fall Suhas Chundi (STAN) 18-3

Volk (WYO) dec. Zack Blankenship (OKST) 6-1

No. 32 Tristan Lujan (MSU) dec. Volk (WYO) 5-4

Volk (WYO) inj. Default Benny Gomez (MSU)



133 – Aidan Noonan

Noonan (WYO) fall (4:37) Tanner Ulrey (UNAT)

Noonan (WYO) dec. Yoshiya Funakoshi (CBU) 8-1

Reece Witcraft major dec. Noonan (WYO) 12-0

Damion Elliott dec. Noonan (WYO) 9-2



133 – Josh Kyle

Carson Taylor fall (2:02) Kyle (WYO)

Kyle (WYO) fall (1:49) Zach Mauras (EORU)

Kyle (WYO) fall (2:51) No.5 Rayvon Foley (MSU)

Antonio Saldate (CBU) fall (1:32) Kyle (WYO)

Sponsor





141 – Draren Green – 5th Place

Green (WYO) dec. Aundre Beatty (MARIAN) 9-6

Green (WYO) dec. Joseph Mecham (WWY) 8-2

Shea Ruffridge (GRVW) dec. Green (WYO) 5-3

Green (WYO) dec. James Emmer (UVU) 7-1

Green (WYO) major dec. Nathan Aguilar (UNAT)

Green (WYO) dec. Nash Singleton (UNAT) 5-1





149 – Chase Zollmann – 3rd Place

Zollmann (WYO) dec. Jonah Chew (EMBR) 4-1

Zollmann (WYO) major dec. Eddie Homrock (MSU) 10-0

Zollmann (WYO) dec. Nico Bolivar (IND) 7-1

Jack Latimer (GRVW) dec. Zollmann (WYO) 4-2

Zollmann (WYO) dec. Victor Jacinto (CLACK) 3-2



157 – Jacob Wright – 1st Place

Wright (WYO) fall (2:52) Tony Williams

Wright (WYO) fall (1:34) Vincent Carter (EORU)

Wright (WYO) tech. fall Dylan Straley (SORU) 17-1

Wright (WYO) dec. Sonny Santiago (UNAT) 6-4

Wright (WYO) dec. Charlie Derek Gilcher (IND) 2-1

Wright (WYO) dec. Charlie Darracott (STAN) 4-2



157 – Cooper Voorhees –

Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) fall (4:32) Mason Alley (IND)

Israel Casarez (GRVW) major dec. Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) 12-4

Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) tech. fall Travis Thorpe (SORU) 18-3

Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) major dec. Dylan Straley (SORU) 14-3

Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) dec. Murphy Menke (UNAT) 5-2



165 – Cole Moody – 2nd Place

Moody (WYO) tech. fall Cole Zoller (UNAT) 15-0

Moody (WYO) tech. fall Jordan Fulks (MARIAN) 15-0

Moody (WYO) dec. Chance Mclane (OKST) 6-4

Moody (WYO) tech. fall Marty Margolis (GRVW) 18-1

Caleb Fish (MSU) fall (2:37) Moody (WYO)



174 – No.14 Hayden Hastings – 1st Place

Hastings (WYO) major dec. Lucas Daly (MSU) 14-0

Hastings (WYO) major dec. Kekana Fouret (UNAT) 9-1

Hatsings (WYO) tech. fall Keegan Mulhill (EORU) 16-0

Hastings (WYO) dec. Ceasar Garza (MSU) 3-0

Hastings (WYO) dec. Isaiah Luellen (GRVW) 8-6 (SV-1)





174 – Brett McIntosh

McIntosh (WYO) dec. Caleb Uhlenhopp (UVU) 3-1

Isaiah Luellen (GRVW) dec. McIntosh (WYO) 4-2

John Knight (UNAT) dec. McIntosh (WYO) 5-3

Sponsor





184 – Quayin Short

Short (WYO) fall (2:03) Kabb Christensen (SORU)

Short (WYO) major dec. Donivan Giangregori (UNAT) 14-2

Short (WYO) dec. Ben Lee (GRVW) 4-2

Short (WYO) fall (2:03) No. 10 Layne Malczewski (MSU)

Gavin Stike (OKST) dec. Short (WYO) 4-0



184 – Guillermo Esobedo

Escobedo (WYO) major dec. Fabian Miranda-Walls (SORU) 10-2

Escobedo (WYO) major dec. Khristian Dove (SORU) 12-2

Peter Acciardi (CBU) dec. Escobedo (WYO) 2-2 (SV-2)

Escobedo (184) dec. Darion Johnson (WWY) 2-0

Jack Darrish (STAN) dec. Escobedo (WYO) 4-0



197 – Tyce Raddon – 6th Place

Nick Willham (IND) dec. Raddon (WYO) 8-2

Raddon (WYO) fall (1:14) Ben Hughes (SORU)

Raddon (WYO) dec. Robert Plympton (UNAT) 7-4

Raddon (WYO) dec. Marc Retano (UNAT) 5-3

Raddon (WYO) dec. Carl Hansen (MNU) 5-2

Stephen Little (UNAT) dec. Raddon (WYO) 6-2



197 – Colby Huyhn

Marco Retano (EORU) fall (1:30) Huynh (WYO)

Tyson Stover (COR) dec. Huynh (WYO) 5-3



285 – Terren Swartz – 3rd Place

Swartz (WYO) fall (0:29) Wilson Ramirez (UNAT)

Swartz (WYO) dec. Braden Pease (CLACK) 7-0

Swartz (WYO) dec. Tommy Mommer (GRVW) 9-2

Jacob Bullock (IND) dec. Swartz (WYO) 6-2

Swartz (WYO) med. Forfeit Zimmer (WYO)



285 – Mason Ding – 6th Place

Ding (WYO) major dec. Callum Bisping (UNAT) 14-1

Ding (WYO) dec. Nico Rodriguez (UVU) 4-0

Ryan Vasbinder (MSU) fall (3:58) Ding (WYO)

Ding (WYO) dec. Peter Ming (STAN) 8-4

Ding (WYO) major dec. Paul Sharp (UNAT) 13-3

Josh Terrill (MSU) dec. Ding (WYO) 4-0



285 – Kevin Zimmer – 4th Place

Zimmer (WYO) dec. Charley Hastriter (UNAT) 8-4

Zimmer (WYO) fall (3:31) Greg Hagan (GRVW)

Zimmer (WYO) fall (1:52) Mike Ruiz (VAN)

Ryan Vasbinder (MSU) dec. Zimmer (WYO) 1-0

Swartz (WYO) med. Forfeit Zimmer (WYO)